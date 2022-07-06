Scandinavian Airlines Seeking $700M In Ch. 11 Financing

By Vince Sullivan (July 6, 2022, 11:54 AM EDT) -- Forced to file for bankruptcy ahead of schedule due to a pilot strike, Scandinavian Airlines System will focus on securing final commitment for $700 million in Chapter 11 financing in the coming weeks that will help fund its case and complete a broad financial and operational restructuring. The national flag carrier of Sweden, Denmark and Norway filed for bankruptcy in New York court Tuesday before it could reach terms with proposed debtor-in-possession lenders, according to a first-day declaration from Chief Financial Officer Erno Hilden. SAS received interest from a number of investors for providing the financing that would have allowed it...

