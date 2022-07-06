Ex-Think Tank Fellow Wins Suit Over Anti-Trans Tweets

By Adele Redmond (July 6, 2022, 6:38 PM BST) -- Tax policy expert Maya Forstater won her discrimination claim Wednesday at the Employment Tribunal against the think tank that employed her after her lawsuit enshrined anti-trans views as a protected belief. Employment Judge Andrew Glennie said the Centre for Global Development's decision not to renew Forstater's contract and fellowship was motivated "at least in part" by her professed belief that people cannot change their biological sex, which she had shared in a series of tweets dismissing transgender identity. Forstater took her case to the Employment Appeal Tribunal last year, which decided her opinions are protected under the Equalities Act, overturning the...

