Gunster Adds Ex-State Rep To West Palm Beach Shop

By Madison Arnold (July 6, 2022, 1:57 PM EDT) -- Florida business law firm Gunster has picked up a real estate attorney and former representative in the Florida House from Becker & Poliakoff PA. Gunster announced the addition of Katie Edwards-Walpole as an of counsel in its West Palm Beach office Tuesday. She spent seven years as an elected official, representing southern Broward County, after working as executive director of the Dade County Farm Bureau from 2003 to 2010. "Having Katie join our real estate practice was a prudent decision aimed at providing our clients with the best, most insightful legal counsel needed to accomplish their business goals," Bill Perry, managing...

