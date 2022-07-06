Fattah Jr. Loses Early Release Bid At 3rd Circ.

By Bill Wichert (July 6, 2022, 8:31 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit has knocked down an attempt by the son of disgraced former Pennsylvania congressman Chaka Fattah to end the son's supervised release early in a fraud case, rejecting his stance that a judge improperly considered the "forbidden factor" of the duration of supervision he had received. In a nonprecedential opinion, a circuit panel on Tuesday upheld U.S. District Judge Harvey Bartle III's ruling denying Chaka Fattah Jr.'s second motion for early termination of his five-year term of supervised release after his prison stint for fraudulently obtaining loans, failing to pay income taxes and stealing money from the Philadelphia School...

