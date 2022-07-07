JPMorgan Spoofing Trial Set To Open With Rare RICO Charges

By Lauraann Wood (July 7, 2022, 5:45 PM EDT) -- Washington, D.C., prosecutors returned to Chicago this week for their latest federal spoofing trial, which aims relatively uncommon white collar racketeering charges at three former JPMorgan Chase employees accused of manipulating the precious metals market as part of a criminal racketeering conspiracy. A jury could hear opening statements as soon as Friday in the case against traders Michael Nowak and Gregg Smith and former sales representative Jeffrey Ruffo, who face racketeering, market manipulation and other charges stemming from an alleged eight-year scheme in which they are said to have flooded the market with deceptive commodities orders that helped them execute their genuine...

