FTC Told Ban On Juul Sales Bolsters Altria Deal Challenge

By Matthew Perlman (July 6, 2022, 7:08 PM EDT) -- Federal Trade Commission staffers have told the commissioners that health regulators' recently paused ban on marketing of Juul products supports the agency's case for challenging Altria Group Inc.'s $12.8 billion acquisition of a minority stake in the electronic cigarette maker. The commissioners are considering an appeal from staff after the agency's administrative law judge rejected the merger challenge in February, finding Altria had good reason to shutter its own struggling electronic cigarette business around the same time it cut its deal for a stake in Juul Labs Inc. But staffers said in a motion Tuesday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's decision last...

