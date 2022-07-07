2nd Circ. Finds Foreclosure Sale Violated Bankruptcy Stay

By Rick Archer (July 7, 2022, 7:36 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit has found the bankruptcy of the occupant of a Long Island property should have halted its foreclosure sale despite the fact she didn't directly hold the title, since she had been named in the foreclosure proceeding. In what it said was a matter of first impression, the panel issued an opinion Wednesday saying Bayview Loan Servicing violated the automatic bankruptcy stay when it went ahead with the sale of the property despite being notified of Eileen Fogarty's Chapter 7 filing, saying Bayview's arguments regarding why Fogarty had been named in the foreclosure proceeding failed in the face of...

