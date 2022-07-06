GSA To Weigh Scaling Back Single-Use Plastic In Its Contracts

By Morgan Conley (July 6, 2022, 6:25 PM EDT) -- The procurement arm of the federal government kicked off an inquiry Wednesday to consider ways it could scale back the amount of single-use plastic consumed throughout its operations. In an advance notice of proposed rulemaking, the General Services Administration said it wants input on addressing single-use plastic used to package and ship items procured for the federal government. The GSA said it will also be evaluating what single-use plastic products the agency contracts for directly. "As America's Buyer, GSA is interested in its potential to play a supporting role including by reducing single-use plastics," the agency said in the notice, adding...

