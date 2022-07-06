Red Robin Inks $2.95M Deal To End Managers' Overtime Suit

By Donald Morrison (July 6, 2022, 4:18 PM EDT) -- Red Robin on Tuesday agreed to pay $2.95 million to settle claims from a class of kitchen managers who say they were incorrectly exempted from overtime pay, despite routinely performing the work of non-exempt employees. The nearly 500 workers asked a New York federal court to approve a settlement agreement with Red Robin International Inc. that would end three years of litigation accusing the burger chain of failing to pay overtime wages to managers and assistant managers in the kitchen, according to a memorandum. Red Robin has denied the allegations and has at all times disputed the claims. However, the parties...

