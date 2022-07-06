Motorola Can't Get Injunction In $597M Trade Secrets Fight

By Tiffany Hu (July 6, 2022, 7:07 PM EDT) -- Motorola has failed to persuade an Illinois federal judge to reconsider his refusal to impose a permanent injunction against Hytera in a $597 million trade secrets fight over two-way radios, though the judge affirmed the parties' joint proposal on Hytera's royalty payments to Motorola. In his order filed Monday, U.S. District Judge Charles R. Norgle denied Motorola Solutions Inc.'s request to revisit a December 2020 decision not to bar Hytera Communications Corp. Ltd. from selling certain two-way radios that use Motorola's trade secrets, citing Motorola's pending appeal of the order at the Seventh Circuit. Motorola, in its motion, argued Hytera made it...

