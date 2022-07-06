Trade Court Approves Sharply Reduced Duty On Mexican Pipe

By Jennifer Doherty (July 6, 2022, 9:47 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade on Wednesday endorsed recalculated duties that lowered tariffs on steel pipes from Mexico, brushing off objections from a U.S. producer that Trade Judge Timothy C. Stanceu deemed "speculative" and "misguided." The U.S. Department of Commerce lowered anti-dumping duties on carbon steel pipes imported by Productos Laminados de Monterrey S.A. de C.V., or Prolamsa, from 7.47% to 0.89% following a December remand order from Judge Stanceu. In the order, the court backed Prolamsa's argument that the agency dismissed evidence that the company was entitled to a "level of trade" adjustment during its second administrative review of...

