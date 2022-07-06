Sheppard Mullin Adds Another Polsinelli Health Atty In LA

By James Mills (July 6, 2022, 4:30 PM EDT) -- Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP announced Wednesday it is continuing to expand its health care team by adding another Polsinelli PC expert — the sixth this year — to its Los Angeles office. Richard "Rick" Rifenbark, who spent the past 4½ years at Polsinelli, is joining Sheppard Mullin's health care industry team as a partner in its office in Century City. His practice focuses on both health care regulatory compliance and transactional work, and he regularly advises clients on health care fraud and abuse laws and other regulatory issues. Rifenbark also negotiates and drafts transactional agreements, such as mergers and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS