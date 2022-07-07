UK Gives Final Nod For Cobham's £2.6B Defense Co. Takeover

By Dawood Fakhir (July 7, 2022, 2:15 PM BST) -- The government has given aerospace and technology company Cobham the go-ahead for its proposed £2.57 billion ($3.1 billion) acquisition of defense manufacturer Ultra Electronics, in a deal guided by Kirkland & Ellis International. Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng approved the transaction on Wednesday with advice from the Ministry of Defence and "after careful consideration of responses to a consultation." The consultation was prompted by concerns over national security raised by the proposed acquisition of a U.K. defense company by Cobham, which is backed by U.S.-based private equity firm Advent International, but is based in Bournemouth, southern England. The business secretary had indicated...

