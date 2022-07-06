J&J Talc Unit Headed For Pivotal Ch. 11 Hearing

By Vince Sullivan (July 6, 2022, 2:32 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey bankruptcy judge presiding over the Chapter 11 case of Johnson & Johnson's talc unit urged the debtor, its insurers and the committee representing thousands of talc injury claimants to continue meaningful engagement in mediation ahead of a critical hearing set for later this month. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Michael B. Kaplan made the comments during a virtual case status conference for LTL Management LLC Wednesday, saying he has received reports from the co-mediators facilitating settlement negotiations indicating that the parties have come to an impasse in those talks. The reports come in advance of a July 26 hearing on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS