Ch. 11 Cheat Sheet: SAS AB

By Vince Sullivan (July 6, 2022, 6:04 PM EDT) -- SAS AB, the national air carrier of Sweden, Norway and Denmark, filed for Chapter 11 protection July 5 after a labor action by the union representing more than 1,000 of its pilots forced the company to commence a bankruptcy case earlier than expected. (iStock.com/flavijus) The company will be seeking $700 million in debtor-in-possession financing in the first weeks of its case to help fund operations as it pursues a financial and structural reorganization effort it began back in 2020 at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Reasons for Filing for Chapter 11 Protection: Steep revenue losses from the COVID-19 pandemic Labor...

