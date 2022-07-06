$12.5M Class Deal Reached In Ionis-Akcea Drug Licensing Suit

By Katryna Perera (July 6, 2022, 8:43 PM EDT) -- A class of Akcea Therapeutics Inc. stockholders told Delaware Chancery Court on Tuesday that they had reached a $12.5 million settlement with former directors and officers of the company over claims that an Ionis Pharmaceuticals deal to buy the balance of Akcea stock failed to include the value of derivative claims that Akcea, which is controlled by Ionis, paid too much to license a troubled Ionis developmental drug. A stipulation and agreement of settlement were jointly filed by the parties announcing that they had reached the deal for a class of individuals who held Akcea common stock between July 19, 2017,...

