Alight's Request To Limit Feds From Sharing Information

By Patrick Hoff (July 7, 2022, 2:02 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge granted benefits administrator Alight Solutions LLC's motion for a confidentiality order blocking federal agencies from sharing information in an investigation into a cybersecurity breach at the company, saying Wednesday that federal confidentiality laws are not a reason to reject the motion. U.S. Magistrate Judge M. David Weisman rejected the U.S. Department of Labor's assertion that it would be unnecessary and problematic for it to comply with a part of the agreement that dictates how information can be shared with other federal agencies, saying the DOL provided "sparse support" for its arguments. Without the provision, which dictates how...

