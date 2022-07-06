DC Judge Wary Of Reinstating Trump EPA Whistleblower

By Khorri Atkinson (July 6, 2022, 8:03 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge on Wednesday seemed resistant to reinstating a former high-level political appointee in the Trump-led U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, who sued over his firing after raising concerns about then-EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt's spending habits, saying the court lacks the authority to force the Biden administration to rehire him. U.S. District Judge Carl J. Nichols repeatedly pushed back on Kevin Chmielewski's attorney's contention that the court should step in and reinstall him as deputy chief of staff of the EPA or order the Biden administration to hire him in a comparable capacity either at the EPA or the U.S....

