An Uncertain Future For HHS Drug Reimbursement Rates

By Stephanie Webster and Margaux Hall (July 6, 2022, 6:42 PM EDT) -- On June 15, in American Hospital Association v. Becerra, a unanimous U.S. Supreme Court decided in favor of the American Hospital Association in its challenge to the 2018 and 2019 final rules of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reducing the amount of reimbursement for outpatient prescription drugs provided by hospitals participating in the Section 340B Drug Pricing Program.[1] The court held that HHS' rules reducing reimbursement for drugs purchased through the 340B program were inconsistent with the Medicare Act. This article summarizes the key portions of the court's decision and discusses the implications of the decision. In short,...

