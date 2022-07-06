Wash. Judge Lets Sauk-Suiattle Tribal Court Ponder Dam Row

By Caleb Symons (July 6, 2022, 7:38 PM EDT) -- The Sauk-Suiattle Indian Tribe's bid to improve fish passage through hydroelectric dams on the Skagit River will proceed in tribal court for now, after a federal judge in Seattle rebuffed city officials' bid to block that court from hearing the case. The ruling Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Barbara Jacobs Rothstein means that Seattle, which operates the three Skagit River dams through its public electric utility, must defend in tribal court against claims that those structures illegally block the passage of migrating fish, such as salmon. Explaining that jurisdictional issues are "notoriously fact-intensive," Judge Rothstein declined to issue an injunction against the...

