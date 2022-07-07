Texas Co. Needed Expert To Back $4M Warehouse Fire Claim

By Lauren Castle (July 7, 2022, 10:10 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge has ruled that a furniture procurement service can't prove a container company's negligence was to blame for a fire that did $4 million in damages to its Houston property and took 200 firefighters to extinguish. U.S. District Judge Keith P. Ellison ruled Wednesday that Furniture Procurement Service LLP needed expert testimony to support its claim that National Container Group LLC breached its legal duty and caused damages after its warehouse caught on fire. Furniture Procurement claimed the fire at the adjacent warehouse did $4 million in heat and smoke damage to its property, even though the fire...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS