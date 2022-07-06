Relative Testifies Fla. Dr. Not Apologetic About Unequal Trusts

By Carolina Bolado (July 6, 2022, 9:27 PM EDT) -- The patriarch of a wealthy Florida family suing their former estate attorney for improperly setting up trusts told his daughter-in-law he would not apologize for giving one son a larger cut of the sale of a company, the daughter-in-law said in a video deposition shown in a Florida state court Wednesday. Jurors in Fort Lauderdale saw Leslie Scott, wife of Rob Scott, testify that her father-in-law Dr. Steven Scott told her during a 2016 visit to their North Carolina home that he had "one of his children in his ear complaining every day" about the $48 million Rob Scott received in the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS