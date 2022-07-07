Tribe Has Standing In Toxic Landfill Case Against Wash. City

By Greg Lamm (July 7, 2022, 5:47 PM EDT) -- The Yakama Nation has standing to pursue its case against a Washington city seeking costs connected to the cleanup of a former municipal landfill, according to an order by a federal judge who also ruled that the city's expert environmental witness is qualified to testify. In his motion for partial summary judgment issued Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Stanley A. Bastian ruled that the federally recognized Confederated Tribes and Bands of the Yakama Nation can trace its financial injury to the city of Yakima's involvement with the municipal waste landfill. Judge Bastian rejected the city's argument that the tribe had failed to establish...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS