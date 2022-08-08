Georgia Powerhouse: Alston & Bird

By Kelcey Caulder (August 8, 2022, 2:02 PM EDT) -- From its winning defense of The Coca-Cola Co. trademark to its advocacy for Georgia's domestic violence survivors, Alston & Bird LLP's litigation strengths and commitment to community allowed the firm to shine over the last year as it guided clients through significant legal matters. The firm's history in Georgia dates to 1893, when Robert C. Alston opened his law practice in downtown Atlanta. Alston, a highly respected member of the state bar, went on to help establish the Atlanta Legal Aid Society in 1924. After a merger with Jones, Bird and Howell in the 1980s, the firm expanded beyond Georgia to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS