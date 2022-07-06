Horse Racing Orgs Denied Redo In 1st Circ. Bargaining Ruling

By Lauren Berg (July 6, 2022, 9:38 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit on Wednesday denied a petition by two horse racing groups to reconsider its April ruling that jockeys in Puerto Rico could collectively bargain for higher wages as independent contractors. The appellate court in a brief order denied the request by Confederación Hípica de Puerto Rico Inc. and Camarero Racetrack Corp. for both a rehearing by the deciding panel and a rehearing en banc to reconsider the ruling that permitted jockeys and their association, Confederación de Jinetes Puertorriqueños, to band together to challenge working conditions. "The petition for rehearing having been denied by the panel of judges who decided...

