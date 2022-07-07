5th Circ. Won't Reinstate Biden's Bid To Narrow ICE Ops

By Alyssa Aquino (July 7, 2022, 6:19 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit refused to reinstate the Biden administration's attempt to narrow the number of immigrants prioritized for removal, splitting sharply from the Sixth Circuit to find that the effort likely violated federal immigration law. The court declined to stay a court order vacating a U.S. Department of Homeland Security memo that instructs immigration officers to focus their efforts on recent border crossers and immigrants who have been determined to pose a risk to national security and public safety. The memo, issued in September, also calls on officers to dig into those immigrants' individual circumstances before removing them. Over DHS' protests that...

