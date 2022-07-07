Boris Johnson Announces Resignation As British PM

By Joel Poultney (July 7, 2022, 12:54 PM BST) -- Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday announced his decision to step down amid a growing wave of ministerial resignations and criticism of his leadership after a series of scandals. Boris Johnson addresses the nation as he announces his resignation as prime minister outside 10 Downing Street on Thursday after a turbulent term in office. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images) Announcing his resignation on the steps of No. 10 Downing Street, Johnson said the process of choosing a new Conservative Party leader would begin now and he and his newly appointed ministers would continue to serve in their posts until a new...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS