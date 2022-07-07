BBC Tries To Limit Defamation Claims In Sex Cult Podcast Suit

By Joanne Faulkner (July 7, 2022, 5:22 PM BST) -- A sex expert accused of operating a "destructive orgasm cult" in a BBC podcast series asked a judge on Thursday to waive the usual one-year window for bringing defamation claims so that she can clear her name. Lawyers for Nicole Daedone, an American relationship expert, her company OneTaste and business partner Rachel Cherwitz, are seeking to persuade the High Court in London to allow additional libel allegations against the BBC to continue alongside existing defamation claims. Sara Mansoori QC, counsel for the claimants, said they delayed bringing proceedings against the broadcaster because "they did not want to give further oxygen and...

