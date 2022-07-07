ECJ Adviser Largely Rejects Airbnb's Challenge Of Italian Tax

By Todd Buell (July 7, 2022, 12:04 PM EDT) -- An adviser to the European Court of Justice largely rejected a challenge to an Italian tax from online hospitality company Airbnb, saying Thursday that the Italian law is for the most part compatible with European Union law. The opinion from Advocate General Maciej Szpunar said a 2017 Italian law applying a withholding tax on rental contracts and requiring information on rental agreements to be transmitted to the authorities is generally permitted under EU law. Under the 2017 law, income from short-term rental contracts is subject to a withholding tax of 21% and information on rental agreements must be passed on to the tax...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS