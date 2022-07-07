Skadden Helps Steer $1.5B SuMi Trust, Apollo Portfolio Deal

By Faith Williams (July 7, 2022, 2:22 PM EDT) -- Japanese financial holding company Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings announced Thursday a new partnership with Apollo Global Management to commit $1.5 billion to a proprietary portfolio of alternative assets, with Skadden and Mori Hamada guiding SuMi Trust on the matter. The venture will invest in low-liquidity assets such as infrastructure, real estate, private equity and credit assets, according to the announcement. "Apollo has been a market leader and innovator in the alternatives space, with a stable and proven investment track record," SuMi Trust Holdings President Toru Takakura said in the press release. "The decision to make this investment is based on our...

