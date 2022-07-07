Md. Judge OKs $7M T. Rowe Price ERISA Settlement

By Abby Wargo (July 7, 2022, 2:55 PM EDT) -- A Maryland federal judge gave the final stamp of approval to a $7 million settlement between T. Rowe Price and a group of retirees who claimed the company mismanaged their retirement savings, after the judge had asked them to limit the scope of the pact. U.S. District Judge James K. Bredar in an order on Wednesday approved the settlement after the parties made alterations based on earlier suggestions of the court. The judge had requested the changes to the settlement terms that he said had extended beyond the proposed class's allegations. The parties had modified a section of the claim release...

