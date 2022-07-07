Raytheon Sued For Ending Mass. Engineer's Remote Work

By Brian Dowling (July 7, 2022, 12:52 PM EDT) -- Raytheon Technologies Corp. refused to let an unvaccinated engineer work from home, then suspended him and gave him a poor performance review, according to a retaliation and discrimination suit filed Tuesday in Massachusetts state court. Boyan Kurtovich, a principal electrical engineer at Raytheon in Massachusetts, said the defense contractor discriminated against him by telling him he can't continue to work from home and requiring him to undergo periodic COVID-19 testing in order to come onsite for meetings. Kurtovich said in the Suffolk Superior Court employment discrimination suit he and his 79-year-old mother are unvaccinated for unspecified religious beliefs. The action claims...

