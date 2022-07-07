SAS To Start Labor Talks To Help Ch. 11 Financing Search

By Vince Sullivan (July 7, 2022, 4:01 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt Scandinavian airline SAS AB told a New York judge Thursday that it plans to commence mediation with a striking pilots union quickly as the labor strife is costing the company more than $10 million per day at a time when it is seeking a large Chapter 11 loan. During the debtor's initial virtual appearance, SAS AB attorney Gary T. Holtzer of Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP said the work stoppage by a union representing about 1,000 of the airline's pilots was costing the debtor between $10 million to $13 million per day since it began July 4, and came during...

