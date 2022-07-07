Co. Hit By $100M Papua New Guinea Tax Seeks Arbitration

By Kevin Pinner (July 7, 2022, 6:55 PM EDT) -- Caribbean and South Pacific telecommunications company Digicel asked the International Center for Settlement of Investment Disputes to arbitrate a case involving Papua New Guinea's government after being hit by a nearly $100 million one-time tax on firms dominating the market. A Singapore subsidiary of Digicel, a multinational corporation headquartered in Jamaica, asked ICSID Secretary-General Meg Kinnear to begin arbitration proceedings involving Papua New Guinea's treasury department, justice department and solicitor general, according to a filing made online Wednesday. ICSID did not specify the subject in the published case details. The National Parliament of Papua New Guinea introduced a 350 million kina...

