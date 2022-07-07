Drugmaker Gets TM Arbitration Fight In UK Delayed

By Silvia Martelli (July 7, 2022, 6:31 PM BST) -- A London court adjourned an application on Thursday for the enforcement of an arbitration award over the sale of trademarks and information for oral contraceptives, finding that proceedings in Amsterdam over the same issues needed to be resolved first. High Court Judge Robert John Miles decided to adjourn an application from Consilient Health Ltd. seeking to enforce a 2021 award requiring Hungarian pharmaceutical company Gedeon Richter PLC to agree to sell the trademarks, regulatory authorizations and information for oral contraceptives marketed in the U.K. and in Ireland. Gedeon Richter's application in the Netherlands to set aside the arbitration award must be...

