Kentucky Tax Talk: Speeding Up Public Service Co. Protests

By Mark Sommer, Daniel Mudd and Rachael Chamberlain (July 12, 2022, 5:39 PM EDT) -- In a legislative session in which the Kentucky General Assembly enacted legislation to phase out the Kentucky individual income tax and expanded the state's sales and use tax base to include 37 new taxable services, some of what seemed to be less influential tax reform items fell under the radar. One such lesser publicized legislative change was the new requirement that the Kentucky Department of Revenue must act on public service company, or PSC, tax protests within one year. This change could potentially apply retroactively to protests already in the PSC protest queue at the department. More specifically, one provision in...

