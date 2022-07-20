Eversheds Sutherland Hires Arbitration Pro In Spain

By Ashish Sareen (July 20, 2022, 6:20 PM BST) -- Eversheds Sutherland has hired a former high-ranking member of the Spanish government's international arbitration office in Madrid as it looks to build out its capabilities in commercial, energy and investor-state disputes, the firm recently announced. Rafael Gil Nievas — who has more than 20 years of legal professional experience — joined Eversheds Sutherland on July 1, having formerly served as deputy head of the international arbitration department of the general attorney's office at the Spanish department of justice, according to the firm. Eversheds recruited the arbitration pro as the firm looks to expand its arbitration and dispute resolution offerings in Spain,...

