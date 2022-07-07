Insurer Says Camp Hasn't Shown Docs To Support $2.5M Loss

By Emily Enfinger (July 7, 2022, 7:39 PM EDT) -- The insurer of a children's summer camp is asking a judge to compel the camp to turn over tax return records, saying the camp hasn't produced "a single underlying document" to support its claim of more than $2.5 million in losses. Arch Insurance Company filed a motion to compel in Texas federal court on Wednesday, requesting a court order to have Camp Ozark immediately turn over its federal, state and local income tax returns for 2019 through the current period. The camp, which is based in Arkansas and headquartered in Texas, filed suit against the insurer last year claiming the insurer...

