Staffing Agencies Back Aerospace Execs In 'No Poach' Case

By Matthew Perlman (July 7, 2022, 7:18 PM EDT) -- A staffing agency trade group is urging a Connecticut federal court to toss a criminal antitrust case targeting a purported agreement between a former Raytheon manager and executives at outsourced engineering service providers not to hire workers from one another. The American Staffing Association filed a motion with a proposed amicus brief on Thursday in the U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut contending that agreements like the one at issue — between staffing agencies and a common client — are good for competition and should not be seen as antitrust violations at all, let alone criminal violations. "When multiple...

