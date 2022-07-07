Misrepresentations Voided Co.'s Cyber Policy, Travelers Says

By Josh Liberatore (July 7, 2022, 4:28 PM EDT) -- An electronic manufacturing services company can't get coverage for a recent ransomware attack and its cyber policy should be declared null and void, Travelers told an Illinois federal court, saying the company lied on its application about the extent to which it used multifactor authentication to secure its systems. In a complaint filed Wednesday, Travelers Property Casualty Co. of America said International Control Services Inc. represented that it required multifactor authentication, or MFA, to protect its server and many other digital assets, when in reality the company was only using the protocol on its firewall. Travelers argued before an Illinois federal...

