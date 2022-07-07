Texas Asks State Justices To Kill Challenge To Adjusting Laws

By Ben Zigterman (July 7, 2022, 4:28 PM EDT) -- The Texas Department of Insurance asked the state's Supreme Court to reverse an appellate court's decision reviving a roofing company's constitutional challenges to Texas laws prohibiting roofing contractors from acting as public insurance adjusters on the same claim. The TDI said Wednesday that the state appellate panel's February decision reversing the dismissal of Stonewater Roofing's suit could have "sweeping negative effects" if applied to regulations of other professions. "If, as the court of appeals concluded, such laws do regulate speech as speech, schemes that require licenses for attorneys and punish the unlicensed provision of legal advice would be in jeopardy, as...

