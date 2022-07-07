ICE Agrees To Restrictions In COVID-19 Hot Spot Settlement

By Rae Ann Varona (July 7, 2022, 8:00 PM EDT) -- The federal government agreed to follow COVID-19 safety protocols and put housing restrictions in a Virginia-based immigration detention center that once had nearly 90% of its detainees test positive for the coronavirus, as part of a settlement with current and former detainees. The settlement agreement terms include requiring the government to operate the Farmville Detention Center in a manner consistent with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's COVID-19 guidelines and ensure that detainees being transferred in and out of the detention facility are adequately protected from catching or spreading the coronavirus for the next two years, or until after...

