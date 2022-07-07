Trio Of Patent Rulings Get Fed. Circ. Stamp Of Approval

By Dani Kass (July 7, 2022, 6:09 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Thursday made quick work of three appeals it heard this week, issuing one-line orders affirming the underlying judgments in cases involving Meta, IBM and the owner of a revoked design patent for hookless shower curtains. Indefiniteness Ruling From Delaware Stands The Federal Circuit upheld a decision adopted by Federal Circuit Judge Leonard Stark — back when he was overseeing patent cases in Delaware — that CoolTVNetwork.com LLC's hotspot patent is invalid as indefinite. Magistrate Judge Jennifer L. Hall had found that CoolTV's patent had limitations in some of its claims that were means-plus-function — meaning they described...

