Eversheds Adds King & Spalding Global Energy Leader

By Madison Arnold (July 8, 2022, 4:10 PM EDT) -- Eversheds Sutherland has picked up a prominent new partner in the former leader of King & Spalding's Houston environmental health and safety practice and its global energy transition initiative. Environmental and energy attorney Marcella C. Burke joined Eversheds Sutherland's Dallas office, the firm announced Thursday. She is also a former government official who served in the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of the Interior. "Marcella is a highly accomplished partner who has made a name for herself as a go-to attorney for environmental health and safety compliance and incident response," said partner Lino Mendiola III, co-head of Eversheds...

