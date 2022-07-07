Calif. Got 'Short Shrift' In Nazi Art Theft Suit, 9th Circ. Told

By Dave Simpson (July 7, 2022, 7:15 PM EDT) -- Following a U.S. Supreme Court revival earlier this year, California asked the Ninth Circuit to allow it to file an amicus brief in a 17-year-old lawsuit over a painting stolen by the Nazis, arguing that its law should trump that of Spain, where the painting is owned by a museum. California Attorney General Rob Bonta said that a district court was wrong in 2015 when it applied Spanish law and then, as a result, found that a Spanish museum, the Thyssen-Bornemisza Collection, did not break that country's laws by acquiring a Camille Pissarro painting stolen by the Nazis. California's law should...

