​​​​​​​8th Circ. Upholds Mo. Dental Practices' Virus Coverage Loss

By Donald Morrison (July 7, 2022, 5:02 PM EDT) -- Four St. Louis-based dental and orthodontics practices can't recover pandemic-related losses from a group of Hartford units, the Eighth Circuit affirmed Thursday, saying the practices didn't allege the virus was physically present at the offices. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit affirmed Thursday that four Missouri dental and orthodontics practices cannot recover pandemic-related losses from a group of Hartford units. (iStock.com/Michał Chodyra) A Missouri federal court correctly tossed a suit against Sentinel Insurance Co., Twin City Fire Insurance Co. and Hartford Casualty Insurance Co. after finding the practices were not entitled to lost business income and extra expense...

