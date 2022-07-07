Gov't Workers Can't Hold Crypto And Work On Crypto Policy

By Elise Hansen (July 7, 2022, 6:35 PM EDT) -- Federal government employees can't hold any cryptocurrency or stablecoins if they're working on matters that could affect the price of those assets, the U.S. Office of Government Ethics said in a legal advisory. Cryptocurrencies aren't subject to the exceptions for certain investments such as publicly traded securities, the ethics office said Tuesday. The guidance comes as the Biden administration is pushing to craft a comprehensive regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies and stablecoins, a type of digital asset that's supposed to hold a steady price. "An employee who holds any amount of a cryptocurrency or stablecoin may not participate in a particular matter...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS