General Medicine Says Upcoding Claims Don't Point To Fraud

By Lauraann Wood (July 7, 2022, 9:23 PM EDT) -- A medical practice owned by a whistleblowing doctor who's accused of pocketing millions in his own widespread fraud argued Thursday that claims relating to any alleged "upcoding" should be tossed out because the U.S. government pled them too thinly to proceed. Michigan-based General Medicine PC argued in its motion that U.S. District Judge Staci Yandle should dismiss claims that the practice and several of its alleged shell companies submitted inflated claims for Medicare reimbursement as part of Dr. Thomas Prose's fraud scheme, because while the complaint makes "sweeping, conclusory allegations" that they'd systematically upcoded the reimbursement claims, it fails to plead...

