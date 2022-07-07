Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

'Car Warranty' Robocalls Targeted In Ohio TCPA Suit

By Eric Heisig (July 7, 2022, 7:06 PM EDT) -- Multiple companies and the people behind them "bombarded" people with tens of millions of deceptive robocalls daily in an effort to sell purported car warranties, according to a federal lawsuit filed Thursday by Ohio Attorney General David Yost.

The lawsuit says several people and companies led the robocall scheme to dupe unwitting consumers, often selling vehicle service contracts deceptively marketed as "car warranty" plans. The defendants did this through a complex operation that involved making calls over the internet, disguising where the numbers came from and obfuscating how the money flowed between participants, according to the lawsuit, which was filed in the...

