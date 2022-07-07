8th Circ. Told HHS Rule Shouldn't Affect Trans Health Appeal

By Patrick Hoff (July 7, 2022, 7:11 PM EDT) -- Catholic groups and the federal government told the Eighth Circuit that pending regulations won't affect the government's appeal of an injunction blocking federal agencies from requiring certain religious businesses to cover health care procedures for transgender employees and that the court should move forward to a decision. The responses, both filed Wednesday, come two weeks after the appeals court asked for input on how a proposed rule from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services might affect the case, citing other courts nationwide that had stayed similar actions pending the impending publication of the measure. But the Catholic groups, which...

